Old library fines are forgiven

Prior to the pandemic, had old library fines kept you from taking out any new books? In celebration of National Library Week, fines for everyone from 2003 through 2013 are forgiven.

This occurred for the Cedar Springs Public Library, Kent District Libraries and all of the libraries that are part of the Lakeland Library Cooperative in eight counties in West Michigan.

Over the eight counties, $1,823,683 were forgiven.

“That’s good news!” said Cedar Springs Public Library Director Donna Clark. “We all look forward to being able to celebrate with open doors, we hope very soon.”

