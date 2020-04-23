Michigan one of top 10 most slowed down states

Wallet Hub did a study to find out which states are the most slowed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Michigan landed at number 9 overall. It did, however, make the top five in several categories.

The coronavirus pandemic has replaced the hustle and bustle of everyday life with social distancing. Americans are discouraged, or even legally prevented, from going out except for essential errands or work. Some industries have naturally suffered from this more than others – retail and recreation visits are down 45 percent from their normal rates, while transit stations have seen a decrease of 49 percent, for example. However, the drop-off in people leaving their homes has been less pronounced in some states than others.

WalletHub used Google data to compare the 50 states across six key metrics. Each metric measures the percentage point increase or decrease in visits to various types of places due to coronavirus. The categories are retail & recreation, grocery & pharmacy, parks, transit stations, workplaces and homes. Below, you can see highlights about Michigan from the report.

Slowdown Due to COVID-19 in Michigan

(1=Most Slowed, 25=Avg.):

3rd – Retail & Recreation Mobility Changes

5th – Grocery & Pharmacy Mobility Changes

16th – Transit Stations Mobility Changes

5th – Workplaces Mobility Changes

5th – Residential Mobility Changes

The top 10 states that are slowed down the most (in order) include:

1 Hawaii 91.98 2 New York 77.28 3 New Jersey 75.58 4 Vermont 71.31 5 Nevada 70.21 6 Florida 69.77 7 California 68.41 8 Montana 63.01 9 Michigan 62.67 10 Massachusetts 61.44

For the full report, please visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/states-slowing-down-the-most-during-the-covid-19-pandemic/73432/

