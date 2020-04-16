Health Department launches new mobile health screening application

Data obtained will help health officials track potential covid-19 hotspots – no download necessary

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (April 13, 2020) – The Kent County Health Department has launched a new web-based application for residents. This secure, anonymous, web-based survey will provide health officials with valuable data that could potentially identify future COVID-19 “hot spots” in Kent County.

“Our ability to respond to this pandemic depends upon timely, accurate, and multi-sourced data,” said Kent County Health Department Director Adam London. “The information gathered through this survey will provide us with an additional layer of data to make strategic decisions on how we use our resources.”

The survey questions are simple: are you experiencing any of the COVID-19 symptoms or not? To complete the survey, residents will be asked to answer four personal identification questions including year of birth, gender, county, and zip code.

All data will be kept confidential and housed in a secure database. Under licensed agreements,

health care professionals, hospitals, and local health departments will have access to the

anonymous data to learn more about the community’s health, in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

To complete the survey, go to http://www.keepmihealthy.org/ and click “Get Started!” Upon completion, residents can optionally provide their mobile phone number to receive a daily text reminder to take the survey. By taking the survey daily, it will ensure health officials are making decisions based on the most current information available. To learn more, review the frequently asked questions document at https://keepmihealthy.org/faq.

“We would like to thank local technology developer OST for turning this community health

screening concept into reality,” said London. “Without being asked, they identified a need, reached out to us and other community partners, and quickly developed an easy-to-use and effective screening tool.”