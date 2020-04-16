Gas prices still falling

Price 2 weeks ago.

Price last week.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $1.83/g Monday. The national average is down 42.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 100.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

In Cedar Springs on Tuesday, prices were $1.50 per gallon. Over the weekend in Greenville they were at $1.16.

Historical gasoline prices in Grand Rapids and the national average going back ten years:

April 13, 2019: $2.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.83/g)

April 13, 2018: $2.82/g (U.S. Average: $2.70/g)

April 13, 2017: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.41/g)

April 13, 2016: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.08/g)

April 13, 2015: $2.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)

April 13, 2014: $3.67/g (U.S. Average: $3.64/g)

April 13, 2013: $3.50/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

April 13, 2012: $3.76/g (U.S. Average: $3.89/g)

April 13, 2011: $3.98/g (U.S. Average: $3.81/g)

April 13, 2010: $2.88/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Kalamazoo- $1.64/g, down 3.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.67/g.

Lansing- $1.60/g, down 6.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.67/g.

South Bend- $1.35/g, down 7.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.42/g.

“As expected, and for the seventh straight week, the national average moved considerably lower, as well as gas prices in every state as retail prices continue to play catch up to the dramatic decline in market prices in recent weeks. And good news for consumers- contrary to popular belief, an OPEC deal over the weekend to cut oil production will actually not have a near-term impact on gasoline prices- not even one bit,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Establishing a floor on ultra-low oil prices will hopefully keep U.S. oil production online instead of bankrupting producers. The aim is exactly that- keep production online- which will keep prices affordable going forward, instead of ultra-low prices shutting in oil production, leading to a slingshot in gas prices years from now. Going back to gas prices, I expect prices to continue moderating for now, as gasoline demand appears to remain near 50-year lows.”