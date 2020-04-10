Morales chosen as Miss Bowler 2020

This photo show Omani Morales and Coach Tim Jackson when she signed to bowl for Davenport University. Courtesy photo.

Cedar Springs High School senior Omani Morales received two awards recently for her outstanding success as a high school bowler.

According to Athletic Director John Norton, Morales was selected by the Michigan High School Interscholastic Bowling Coaches Association of Michigan as one of six members of the girls state bowling “Dream Team.” Additionally, Omani was recognized as “Miss Bowler 2020” by the same association.

“This award is the highest honor a high school bowler can receive, and it goes to the top bowler in the entire state,” explained Norton.

Morales was a four year all conference bowler. She had the highest conference average for girls three years in row. She won regionals her sophomore year; state her junior year; and regionals her senior year. She will continue her bowling career at Davenport University.

Great job, Omani!