Meijer employee tests positive for COVID-19

By Judy Reed

The Post heard early this week that a Cedar Springs Meijer employee had tested positive for COVID-19. We saw the info via a memo sent out to Shipt shoppers. We sent two emails to Meijer and called to try to get this confirmed, and to try find out what they are doing to protect staff and shoppers, but at press time we still had not heard back from Meijer media.

Two Grand Rapids television stations reported Meijer had confirmed to them that an employee did indeed test positive. Fox 17 reported that a spokesperson said the store “has been thoroughly deep cleaned and will remain open during our updated store hours of 8 a.m.–10 p.m.”

They also reported that the store is also following CDC guidelines on keeping check lanes, self-checkouts and other “high-frequency touch points” cleaned and sanitized.

