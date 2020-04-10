Legislature approves measure to extend state of emergency to May 1

Rep. Huizenga: Decision is practical gameplan, not political gamesmanship

State Rep. Mark Huizenga announced Tuesday his support for a resolution extending Michigan’s coronavirus-forced state of emergency—along with the governor’s related powers—through the end of April.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had originally requested the powers run through mid-June, but Huizenga underscored the Legislature’s plan as one respectful of state government processes while also prioritizing the safety and well-being of Michigan residents.

“We can address this public health emergency with the utmost attentiveness while also utilizing a piece-by-piece approach to allocating key emergency powers,” Huizenga said. “The rapidly changing data we are seeing from the coronavirus suggests granting the governor these powers for a shorter period is a more practical approach – and one that will still be effective in allowing the governor to keep people across west Michigan and throughout the state safe.”

Passing the resolution continues the Michigan House’s work in addressing the coronavirus outbreak. In March, Huizenga and his colleagues voted to approve plans setting aside $150 million in state funding. A total of $50 million was dedicated to immediate needs such as virus monitoring and testing. Another $50 million was devoted to critical health care providers to expand capacity for coronavirus response and the final $50 million is slated to be kept in reserve for when necessary.

Over 17,000 cases of coronavirus have been in reported in Michigan as of Monday afternoon, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. This amount includes 177 cases in Kent County, where five coronavirus-related deaths have also been reported.

Huizenga’s office remains available to address questions or concerns by phone at (517) 373-8900 or email at MarkHuizenga@house.mi.gov.

