Happy Easter

Yvonne Cook hopes her Easter egg display will bring a smile to people’s faces this year. Post photo by J. Reed.

By Judy Reed

One of Yvonne’s eggs up close. Post photo by J. Reed.



You know it’s almost Easter when you see this colorful line of pastel-colored Easter eggs and carrots in front of the home at 3240 17 Mile Rd.

The home, owned by Yvonne Cook, in Solon Township, is a beacon of hope and light during these dark days of quarantine.

Yvonne, and her husband, Mike, who passed away four years ago, have been putting the eggs out for people to enjoy for years. Yvonne said that with her husband’s death, she just didn’t get it done the last couple of years, but this year she managed to do it. “I did it on Saturday. I got them out in the rain, but I did it!”

Yvonne said she felt it was especially important to do it this year. “People going by need a little more cheer right now,” she explained.

Thank you so much, Yvonne, for giving our town something to smile about!