Display Pack now making face shields for healthcare

Cedar Springs based food, retail, and industrial thermoformer has begun producing face shields amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Display Pack, a leader in food, retail, and industrial packaging, has joined forces with local hospitals and communities to aid front-line healthcare workers who are already reporting shortages of critical medical supplies while fighting against the COVID-19 outbreak.

Display Pack, located on West Street, in Cedar Springs, is manufacturing protective face shields, a crucial piece of equipment that healthcare facilities are having trouble acquiring amidst growing demand across the country.

“The shields cover the faces of doctors and other medical providers to help protect them from exposure. These are extremely important, as the face is the most likely place for the virus to transfer to another person.”(Miel, Esposito, 2020)

Employees have been working diligently to ensure a smooth transition, and in turn, production has now begun with a very quick turn-around.

Ken Schauss, Director of Sales and Marketing, jumped at the opportunity to help fill the need for medical face shields. “Display Pack is committed to doing our part to provide protective equipment for our hospitals and medical professionals who are on the front lines fighting against the virus. We have the necessary equipment and personnel to manufacture these masks and realized quickly that we could make a positive contribution and help our local community.”

For more information call 616.574.6242.

