City waives water bill late fees

A statement from the City of Cedar Springs on their website tells residents they will be waiving late fees that would normally accrue if the April 7 water bill was not paid.

It reads: “The COVID-19 threat has impacted all of our lives these last few weeks and has made it very difficult for everyone to move about and conduct their regular business, including paying their water/sewer bills. The City also recognizes the importance of continued handwashing with soap and water in combatting this disease and the importance of maintaining ready access to water and sewer during this time. In recognition of those facts, the City is waiving all water and sewer bill late fees for April 7th, 2020 and will not shutoff any water account for non-payment during this billing cycle. The water and sewer bill amount is still due and owing for April 7th, 2020 but no late fee will be assessed until May 7th, 2020 or later if the governor’s quarantine executive order is extended past that date. Any amount not paid on the April 7th bill will be added to the May 7th bill. City staff are still working and pick up all bills that are dropped in City Hall’s two drop boxes, you can also pay your bill online through the City’s website under the PAY BILLS tab: http://cityofcedarsprings.org/ If you have any questions, thoughts or concerns regarding this late fee waiver, please feel free to contact the City Manager at manager@cityofcedarsprings.org or call City Hall at 616-696-1330.”