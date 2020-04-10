Cedar Springs man receives Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal

Lt. Joshua Bowman uses a data-analytics dashboard serving at Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC).

By Thomas Zimmerman, Naval Supply Systems Command Business Systems Center Public Affairs

Lt. Joshua Bowman, a 2007 graduate of Cedar Springs High School, and Navy Supply Corps officer assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC), in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, April 3.

Bowman received the award for his meritorious service as a project officer at NAVSUP BSC from May 2017 to April 2020 from Cmdr. Robert Winters, executive officer, NAVSUP BSC on behalf of Capt. Douglas M. Bridges, Jr., commanding officer, NAVSUP BSC. Bowman was presented the award virtually via conference call due to current social distancing restrictions.

“He has become the go-to subject matter expert here at BSC in one of our critical supply chain management systems, Electronic Retrograde Management System, or ERMS as it’s spoken, in addition to being a leader across the board in many areas in Code 92,” said Winters. “Josh has also been a valuable and accomplished watchstander, holding the command duty officer role countless times, and always stepping up to the plate to support changing needs there.”

In addition to his role as a project officer for NAVSUP BSC’s logistics solutions department, Bowman also served as the watchbill coordinator for NAVSUP BSC, served as treasurer for the NAVSUP BSC wardroom, volunteered in local schools for youth professional development programs, and supported the Mechanicsburg Supply Corps Association with event planning and support.

While assigned to NAVSUP BSC, Bowman received the Defense Acquisition Workforce Improvement Act (DAWIA) Certification for Level 1 Life Cycle Logistics requirements, and completed the Penn State Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) with SAP certificate.

Bowman will continue to serve at NAVSUP BSC next month as a Navy civilian after concluding a six-year Navy career.

NAVSUP BSC provides the Navy with information systems support through the design, development, and maintenance of systems in the functional areas of logistics, supply chain management, transportation, finance, and accounting.

Bowman is the son of Renae Bowman, of Cedar Springs.

