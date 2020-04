Last week we reported to you that Keri Splitstone, of Cedar Springs, had won our April Fools contest. She guessed all the stories and the fake ad correctly and was entered into a drawing for the $30. She received her cash this week and was grateful to get it. She’s been laid off from CS Manufacturing and said the money would help. We are glad to be able to help in just that little way!

Thank you to Keri and all those who entered our contest!