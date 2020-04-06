Police search for missing Rockford girl

By Judy Reed

Maya Sippel, 14, of Rockford, has been missing since Sunday, April 5.

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 14-year-old Rockford, Michigan girl.

Maya Sippel, 14, left her home on Sunday, April 5, about 3:30 p.m. She was last seen in the area of S. Main Street and E. Division in Rockford. Sippel made contact with her mother once using a restricted number and said that she was with a 50-year-old male she met online.

Maya is described as 5-feet 4-inches, 120 pounds, with dark brown hair, and brown eyes. She is Hispanic. She was wearing a light gray t-shirt, black nylon zip jacket for Calvin College volleyball, and black/white checkerboard vans (shoes).

She wears braces and has a scar on her left leg.

If you have information about their whereabouts, call 911 or (616) 866-9557.