CTA response to governor suspending face to face learning for the rest of the year

From Dan George, Superintendent, Creative Technologies Academy

With the governor’s formal announcement this morning of the closing of school for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, I understand we are moving into unexplored territory. The decision to close our buildings is highly disappointing, but understandable and necessary. The governor had no choice. If this decision saves only one life, it is worth it.

Our entire nation is facing a challenge perhaps unlike anything since World War II, certainly unlike anything I’ve seen in my lifetime. But hope springs eternal for Americans and our community. We know how to pull together. And we will! And we are! Even though our campus is closed, teaching and learning will continue through the end of May. I have been so encouraged by the spirit of the educators in this community, those on my own staff and those at CSPS. I am blessed by the partnership of CSPS Superintendent Scott Smith to feed the children of CSPS and CTA. My administrators and teachers have been collaborating with educators from other districts, sharing ideas for distance learning. My staff has been sharing resources with parents and students for three weeks, having Zoom meetings, and preparing for this announcement.

We continue the development of our plan for continuity of learning to meet the emotional and academic needs of all our students, and we will implement it as soon as possible. We will especially reach out to our seniors and collaborate on some innovative ways to celebrate their achievements.

We also want you to know this:

Our staff is not surprised by this and we have been preparing for this event. We believe we are ahead of the curve in our preparation. We are experienced in innovation and personal instruction.

Our target date for implementing our plan is April 20. This date could change depending on factors for approval. We will keep you posted.

Spring Break (April 6-10) will be honored for our students.

We are extremely proud of our families and staff for their flexibility, patience, and understanding during this crisis. We also know this situation presents unique challenges to each family. We want our CTA families and the Cedar Springs community to know you are our family. We are in this together. Please reach out if you are in need of help.

Lastly, please take the appropriate measures to keep your family healthy.

Sincerely,

Dan George

Superintendent

Creative Technologies Academy

