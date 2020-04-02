We’ll get through this together

By Mike Womack, Cedar Springs City Manager

There is an old curse that goes; “May you live in interesting times,” well, these are interesting times indeed. The Governor’s 2020-21 “Stay Home, Stay Safe” Executive Order is unprecedented in our lives and sets a more serious tone for how we are expected to react to the COVID-19 disease. As necessary to protect and sustain human life, the Governor has ordered that all Michigan residents undertake a number of precautions including avoiding public and private gatherings, business operations closing except for minimum operations and the designation of certain businesses and employees as critical that are then able to continue working so long as they also practice COVID-19 safety precautions. At City Hall, several persons are working remotely but we are operating and maintaining all critical infrastructure and services including fire, police and public works. Now, there are a number of clear exceptions to this statewide lockdown, including getting food or medical care but the overall goal is to reduce the likelihood of new infections being spread between people. Until at least April 13, don’t leave your house except for essential tasks and even then, maintain social distancing, avoid touching your face and wash your hands frequently in line with the Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

So, what are we all supposed to be doing in the meanwhile? Well, first of all, thank-you to all of the persons that are deemed “critical” and must continue working—nurses, grocery store employees, police and wastewater treatment plant operators alike. I know that there are going to be a lot of people suffering financially because of this mess, and I earnestly hope that at the end of all of this that you end up in a safe position and are treated with dignity and fairness. To the bosses and managers, I implore you to treat your employees the way that you would like to be treated and extend safety, charity and opportunity whenever possible simply because it is the right thing to do. For the parents with unexpectedly home-schooled children, I wish you the patience of a saint and the wisdom of the ancient philosophers for all those “why” questions that you’re going to endure.

To paraphrase Gandalf, it is not for us to choose what times we live through, we only get to decide what to do with the time that is given to us. My time will be spent managing the City and saying “yes dear’ every time my wife comes up with something to add to the honey-do list at home. I see the first plant buds are breaking through the soil in my garden and it’s about time to start jogging off that “city manager 15” that has accumulated by sitting down for 10-12 hours a day at the office. Even though I can’t go visit with friends or family for the next several weeks I plan on lots of phone calls, texting and maybe walk-n-talks while maintaining at least 6 feet of separation. I’ll be checking in on friends and neighbors who live by themselves and I’ll be trying to order more take-out food than usual from our local restaurants.

Whatever it is that you are planning on doing over the next several weeks, stay happy, healthy and safe. We’ll all get through this together.