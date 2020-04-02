Post travels to Morocco

The Post recently traveled to Morocco with the Norris family. The photo above shows Solon Township’s TJ Norris, with husband Ken behind the iPhone camera, at the astounding Grand Mosque in Casablanca, Morocco, in mid-March. The couple were on a two-week tour when international borders started to close due to COVID-19 restrictions, cutting short their vacation in a wonderful kingdom filled with amazing sights and amazing people. With the help of the in-country tour company and the American Consulate in Casablanca, they were driven to Marrakech, expatriated by flights to London and then back to the U.S.A., to Chicago. Local travel agent Lori Visser, who arranged the tour and had their back when times got sketchy, got them home from there.

Thank you, Ken and TJ, for taking us with you! We are glad you got home safely!

