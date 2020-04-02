From left to right: The Uhen’s dog Charlie, Wyatt (feet in stroller), Morgan, and Jack Uhen with their bag of trash. The picture was taken in the parking lot of Cedar Trails elementary school.

Jack Uhen with the plastic piece they picked up reading “Kindness Catches On.”





Jeff Uhen, of Nelson Township, said the family went for a bike ride recently and decided to start picking up trash along the way.

“We found this big bag along the road so we started filling it up until it was full,” he explained. “Toward the end, there was this plastic piece on the ground marked ‘Kindness Catches On.’ How fitting was that? What a great reminder and so cool they found it while doing a good deed. Let’s all do our part to keep our communities nice and teach our kids a lesson!”

He then reminded us of a quote attributed to Mr. Rogers: “When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’”

What about you? Have you or someone you know done something nice? Share it with us. We’d like to showcase those stories when we can. Send to news@cedarspringspost.com with #KindnessCatchesOn in the subject line.



