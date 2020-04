We had several people guess our fake stories and ad correctly from last week’s paper. We put them in a drawing, and the winner is Keri Splitstone, of Cedar Springs!

Keri guessed the two stories were “Thrills and chills as you cross the new bridge” and “Kent County deputies confiscate stolen truck.” The fake ad was using toilet paper as currency.

We will be mailing Keri a check for $30.

Thank you to all of you who entered the contest and thank you so much for reading the Post!