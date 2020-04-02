CTA names elementary principal for 2020-21

Creative Technologies Academy completed its search for a new elementary principal to take effect July 1, 2020. Current principal Autumn Mattson will become the Academy’s superintendent/school leader on that date, creating the need to hire a new principal. CTA is pleased to name Kate Bialkowski as the school’s elementary principal effective July 1.

Bialkowski is no stranger to CTA. She has served the Academy for five years—first as a teacher and currently she is an Instructional Coach at the Academy.

Bialkowski received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Michigan State University in 2006 and her Master’s Degree in Education from Montreat College in 2011. She and her husband, Steve, live in Cedar Springs with their two children.

Current Superintendent Dan George said this: “Ms. Bialkowski brings a wealth of experience and accomplishments to this position. She has approached each assignment at CTA with enthusiasm and she has been a key initiator in many of them. Her experience in compliance, interventions, academic support, student success teams, leading PLC groups, our WIN (Whatever I Need) program, and supporting teachers with her coaching will launch her into success as a principal. Most importantly, she loves kids, and they know it.”

Autumn Mattson, current Elementary Principal, commented: “Mrs. Bialkowski has played an important role in enriching and developing key instructional components at Creative Technologies Academy. She is a mentor to many, a leader of multiple teams, and a facilitator of growth for several diverse groups. Her charismatic leadership style allows for all voices to be heard while at the same time continually moving forward with a vision of success. She has a natural way of supporting and encouraging, reflecting, and growing others. She is continuously seeking ways to improve herself and the school experience for students and staff. The staff and student learning needs are at the core of all that she does and her broad experience brings the type of credibility that will make her asset to continuing to support the growth of our CTA World Changers!”

Ms. Bialkowski shared this statement: “It is with great excitement and honor that I accept the CTA Elementary Principal position! My family and I are thrilled to continue serving CTA and growing with this great community. My passion for education has always aligned with the mission, vision, and values of this district and it is a privilege to continue to grow professionally alongside such a strong and inspiring staff. I am grateful for the growth and leadership Mr. George and Mrs. Mattson have provided for me over the last 5 years and I hope to continue the great work they have done for the Elementary. I care deeply for the elementary students at CTA; I care for their academic growth, individual needs, and overall well-being as future world changers. Because of this, I am so grateful for the opportunity to serve as the next Elementary Principal!”