Autopsy reveals cause of death in fire fatality

The resident of this mobile home was found dead after a fire destroyed his home in the early morning hours last Friday, November 29. Courtesy photo.

By Judy Reed

The home was totally destroyed. Courtesy photo.

In December 2019, The Post reported that Troopers from the Michigan State Police Hart Post were investigating the death of an Ensley Township man whose body was found after his mobile home burned.

According to Sand Lake Fire Chief Ed Holtzlander, they were dispatched at 12:23 a.m. on Friday, November 29, to a fully engulfed residential fire at 9300 E. 128th St. in Ensley Township, Newaygo County.

Both Sand Lake and Grant Fire Departments battled the blaze at the single-wide mobile home. After the fire was extinguished, firefighters found the 59-year-old resident and only occupant of the home, Rodolfo Quesada, deceased. The MSP said he was identified using fingerprint identification technology.

Chief Holtzlander said the state fire marshal told him the cause of the fire was undetermined.

The MSP was waiting on autopsy results for Mr. Quesada to determine his cause of death.

The Post was recently informed by MSP Spl/Lt. David Cope that following the autopsy, the cause of death was found to be from smoke inhalation and the death has been determined to be an accident.

