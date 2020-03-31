Nursing home residents, staff test positive for COVID-19

Officials said 31 residents and five staff tested positive

By Judy Reed

Residents and staff at Metron of Cedar Springs have tested positive for COVID-19.

A local nursing home in Cedar Springs is now on the front lines fighting COVID-19.

Metron of Cedar Springs, a 77-bed community located at 400 Jeffrey Street, announced Tuesday, March 31, that a number of residents and staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

“We have had 31 residents and 5 staff members at Cedar Springs test positive for COVID-19,” said Paul Pruitt, Director of Operations.

“These individuals are all located in one section of our community, which has been isolated. Two of those residents and the staff members are currently receiving care outside of our community. One of those residents is expected to return back to our community within the next few days. The rest remain in our care, are stable and it does not appear as if any of them are at risk to be transferred at this time.”

Pruitt said they are taking all the necessary precautions and have been following state and federal health guidelines, including restricting visitors and non-medical personnel.

“We have been working closely with local, state and federal health departments,” explained Pruitt. “As a member of Spectrum Health’s High Performing Network, we have also been in continuous contact with the health system, its doctors and staff. We are taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety and protection of our residents, staff and community.

“Since the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, we have been closely monitoring and implementing the recommendations and requirements outlined by our local, state and federal health departments as well as the CDC in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19. This is all in addition to our extensive health and wellness processes and procedures.

“As other facilities around the country have done, we have restricted visitors, guests and non-essential medical personnel to the building. Those essential visitors entering the facility, including doctors, are heavily screened prior to entry. Every staff member goes through the same screening process including having their temperature taken prior to starting every shift. We are fully stocked with all necessary personal protection equipment and our staff members are wearing these items throughout their shifts to care for our residents and for their own protection.

“The health, safety and wellbeing of our residents and our staff members is our top priority as we navigate this global pandemic and unprecedented health crisis.”

The Post first heard about the possibility of a positive staff member at Metron last Friday, and reached out to the Kent County Health Department at that time to verify whether the information was valid.

According to Lori Latham with the Kent County Health Department, there are currently 113 positive cases in Kent County, and one death. The 113 does include the 31 residents at Metron but may not include all the staff, since some could be from a different county and they did not all go together to be tested at the same time.