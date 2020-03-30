Hey kids,

It’s time for our annual Easter Coloring Contest and your chance to win an awesome Easter Basket! Please click here and print out and color the picture with crayons, markers or colored pencils. Fill out the form below and include with your entry. Our judges will choose 3 winners from three age groups: 3-4 years; 5-7 years; and 8-10 years.

Good Luck and remember to be creative but follow the rules!

Rules:

1. Only one entry per child.

2. Only one winner will be drawn from finalists.

3. We are not responsible for lost mail.

4. All entries must be at our office by April 6th by 5pm.

5. Use only crayons, markers or colored pencils.

Please deliver entries to by Monday, April 6 by 5:00 p.m.:

36 E. Maple St., Cedar Springs.

Or mail to: Easter Coloring Contest

P.O. Box 370, Cedar Springs, MI 49319

Winners will be announced in the April 9th edition of The Post.

