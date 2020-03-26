Thrills and chills as you cross new bridge

By Judy Reed

Are you an adrenaline junky? Do you like traveling just under the speed of light? A new bridge being built across the Straits of Mackinac is bound to get your blood flowing.

The bridge features a steep drop off, which guarantees your car will exceed speeds over a 100 mph before racing around a loop at breakneck speed (literally—so make sure you have a seatbelt on). Once you come out of the loop, it only takes seconds to make the 5 miles to the other side.

And the great thing is, it will only cost you $5 one way. It’s $20 for a round trip, and $50 if you want your brakes checked first.

We spoke with some of the people brave enough to cross the bridge.

“I’ve never done anything so terrifying before,” said one man, whose eyes kept rolling back in his head. “I’d like to do it again but I’ll have to wait until I can see straight.”

Another man was carrying a woman’s shoe and looked a little confused. “Have you seen my wife? She was sitting right next to me when we left, and I told her to roll up her window but I don’t think she heard me because she was screaming like she does on a roller coaster, and then…I don’t remember anything else.”

According to the company that runs the bridge, there haven’t been many injuries. “Sometimes people throw up so we don’t recommend eating before driving across,” said a spokesperson. “It makes a real mess.” He said one car flew off the bridge last summer and was never found. “I think the driver was a wanted felon and it was his way of evading capture,” he explained.

If you are looking for something fun to do with the family, check out this new bridge at www.aprilfools.gotcha!

