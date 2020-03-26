School bond election postponed

The Cedar Springs Board of Education passed a resolution during a special meeting on Friday, March 20 to postpone the school bond election scheduled for May 5, 2020.

“In light of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our community, the Board determined that it was not the right time to ask our community to vote on such a significant issue,” said Superintendent Scott Smith. “Their decision to postpone the election was out of respect to the current degree of health and financial uncertainty in our community.”

The Board is considering its options about moving the date of the election to August 4, 2020.

Rather than increasing taxes, the District is asking residents to approve an extension of the current tax levy of 7.0 mills for an additional 18 years.

If voters approve the bond proposal, there would be NO tax rate increase expected for property owners. This bond would generate $68,000,000 for district-wide improvements to all school buildings and would impact every student. The cost of the new proposal is 16 percent less than the plan from November 2019.

