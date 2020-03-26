Restaurants see big downturn in business

Cedar Springs Brewing Company and many other restaurants are suffering from loss of business to due to orders to reduce capacity and do take out only. Photo by L. Allen.

By Judy Reed

Before Monday’s Stay Home order, restaurants were already seeing a downturn in business since being limited to only “take out” orders over the last couple weeks. Now, many people aren’t going out to get food from local businesses, and it’s hard to say how long they can go without an upturn in business.

“The restaurant business, in short, is horrible,” said David Ringler, owner of Cedar Springs Brewing Company, one of the many businesses here in Cedar Springs offering take out.

“So many of our employees, industry brothers and sisters, are suffering and many of my colleagues in the business are unlikely to reopen their doors, according to what they tell me,” he said.

“In our case, we have been blessed with a wonderful team, many of whom have been with us since the beginning five years ago. With our mandated shutdown, however, we were forced to temporarily lay off a large percentage of our workforce, which has been heartbreaking. After a team meeting, we did take volunteers for those who wanted to try to keep the doors open.

“With a skeleton crew, we’ve managed to maintain takeout services and offer delivery on a temporary basis. The reasoning was both to keep as many people working as we can and to serve our community. It’s been wonderful to have so many of our friends in the community reach out to support our team with their generous orders and donations to our food drive, which we forwarded yesterday to Hand2Hand for their kids’ food bank.

“All that said, this model will not be sustainable for us in the long term as revenues are down about 80%, so we’re really hoping that the country rallies to ‘flatten the curve’ and we can get back to offering our full services sooner rather than later and get all our team back to work. We’re all in this together!”

Many of the restaurants in our community are offering take out or curbside pickup, including CS Brewing, Red Bird Bistro, Classic Kelley’s, Vitale’s, Nonno’s, Sue’s Kountry Kitchen, and more. Please call ahead to find out the hours and menu options available for ordering.