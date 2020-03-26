Giving table for those in need

By Judy Reed

Giving table in front of Five Star Realty before it was transferred to City Impact. Photo by L. Allen.

Local realtor, Laura Ensley, wanted to do something to help those in need during this COVID-19 pandemic. So last weekend she set up a “giving table” in front of her business, Five Star Realty, on Main Street.

“We started out with our team filling up the giving table,” explained Ensley. “I knew a lot of kids might not be able to afford to eat during the day, and even though they are serving some food at the school, they might not be able to get there. And other people need food, too.”

So they loaded up the table, and people began coming and taking food for free. And then other people began bringing food to put out on the table as well. They had fresh eggs, water, toilet paper—many things people were looking for. “People were bringing all kinds of stuff,” she said.

One of the most heartfelt moments for Ensley was when a family came to get some supplies from the table. “I could see the mom talking to the kids, and before they left, they all knelt down and prayed,” she said. “It was very cool.”

Then three days after they put up the giving table, the governor temporarily shut down all non-essential businesses due to the spread of COVID-19. Ensley’s was one of them.

“We are not deemed an essential business,” explained Ensley, “so we needed to find a new home for the table.”

Table in front of City Impact. Facebook photo.

The table now has a new home in front of 288 N. Main Street, at City Impact, an outreach center next to Dollar General on the north end of the City. “It’s the perfect place, really. I watched so many people come and go there to get groceries,” she said.

Earlier Wednesday, there were plenty of canned goods as well as deli sandwiches, cookies, and more. If you are in need of food, stop by there and check it out.