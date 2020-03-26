Girls Scouts donate cookies to senior citizens

Daisy troop members (L to R): Skyler Kleyn, Morgan Uhen, Addison Solomon, Alivia Conely and Raegan Schreuder.

Troop number 8210 donated 50 box of cookies to Green Acres and The Brooks retirement home this week.

The girls had ordered extra cookies to sell at cookie booths around town to help raise money to cover summer camp tuition, but sales were great affected due to the corona virus and people not getting out.

“Our troop had these left over boxes and we wanted to do something good for our community with them during this time,” said Troop leader Melissa Kleyn.

“As a troop we decided to ask family, friends and community to sponsor as many boxes as they would like so we could donate them to the retirement communities to bring them a little joy during this time of isolation,” she explained. “That also helped our daisy troop sell 1545 boxes of cookies, do a good deed to help others, and also helped cover our good summer camp tuition. So thank you for all who helped us!”

