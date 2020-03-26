Drive up pantry still available

Due to the “Stay at Home” order…

We are offering food distribution to NKC clients via drive-up service on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning March 25, and continuing through April 13.

If you, or someone you know, is interested in becoming a client, please call North Kent Connect at (616) 866-3478 and leave a message. Our case managers will work with you via phone.

If you are in immediate need, please call 2-1-1 (or 800-887-1107).

During this time, the NKC Thrift Store will be closed, and we will not be accepting donations of food or household goods. We apologize for any inconvenience and continue to pray for everyone’s health and safety.

Please help us continue food distribution in this community

As we limit personal contact by closing our donation area and distributing pre-packaged boxes of food to our clients, we are asking our community to purchase a food box for $13.75 through our website. Each box will provide a family of four with five meals, and includes items such as canned and boxed foods, fresh fruits and vegetables, and dairy items.

Or, you can make a one-time donation in any amount to fund our need as we help families especially hit hard during this pandemic at https://app.autobooks.co/pay/rockford-community-service-center (Please be sure to add “BOXED FOOD” or “AS NEEDED” in the description field.)

