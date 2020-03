Demolition began this week on what was left of 323 Oak Ct. after it burned last summer. Photo by Michelle Hyde.

By Judy Reed

Demolition began this week on the building that burned at Red Flannel Acres last summer.

The Post called and emailed Red Flannel Acres to try to get some information on their plans to rebuild, but had not heard back at press time.

The fire, at 323 Oak Ct., last August, left 7 families homeless.

The fire marshal concluded that it was started by a cigarette on an upstairs balcony.