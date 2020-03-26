City to use ZOOM to hold meetings during lockdown

The City of Cedar Springs is holding a special meeting tonight, March 26, for their annual fiscal year budget workshop. They mayl also consider bond authorization, and Fire Station Bid, and any other business that may come before the City Council.

You can find a meeting packet at www.cityofcedarsprings.org.

What’s different about this meeting is that the general public cannot be on site. But they will still be able to give input.

From the city: “To mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, protect the public health, and provide essential protections to City of Cedar Springs residents; the City of Cedar Springs boards and commissions are conducting all meetings by video teleconference with limited public access to participate at the meeting location in accordance with public health gathering crowd size limitations, social distancing recommendations and Michigan Governor’s Executive Order 2020-21. It is the intention to of the City to be in compliance with EO 2020-21, EO 2020-15 and also the Open Meetings Act in order to promote government accountability and fostering openness in government to enhance responsible decision-making.

MEANS FOR PUBLIC PARTICIPATION:

Public comments may be submitted to the City Manager by email at any time prior to the meeting at manager@cityofcedarsprings.org Comments submitted will be read aloud during the public comment portion of the meeting.

Members of the public who attend at the location of the meeting may address the members during the public comment period via videoconference.

Any member of the public wishing to listen to the proceedings or provide public comment may do so by using the following internet connection or phone numbers and pass code:

Internet: https://zoom.us/j/428142184 Meeting ID: 428142184

Phone Options: 1(646)558-8656 Meeting ID: 428142184#

or 1(312)626-6799 Meeting ID: 4281421845#

ACCESSBILITY FOR INDIVIDUALS WITH DISABILITIES: Meetings of the Cedar Springs Boards and Commissions are available on the City of Cedar Springs YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/…/UCoShqbamJ4TUESE_ykoK_PA/playlists YouTube provides real time closed caption transcriptions of the Board’s meetings. Enable captions by clicking the “Closed Captioning” or “CC” icon on the bottom bar. Please contact the City Clerk’s office at (616) 696-1330 Ext. 101 prior to the meeting if additional assistance is needed to assist individuals with accessibility.

