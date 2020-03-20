Records services at Kent County Sheriff’s Office by appointment only

From the Kent County Sheriff’s Office

In an effort to reduce opportunities for community spread of COVID-19, we are limiting the number of services we will be providing at our main office. The north and south sub station offices will be closed until further notice. Effective 1:00 p.m. March 16 ALL services performed by our records division located at 701 Ball Ave NE will be by appointment only. You must call 616-632-6200 to speak to a records clerk prior to coming in. Additionally, until further notice, we will not be performing gun registrations or any fingerprinting services.

If you need police response, call 911 for emergencies or 616-632-6357 to speak to a dispatcher about a non-emergency response.

Thank you all so much for your understanding as we navigate this outbreak together.

