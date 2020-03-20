Painted plumes

It’s nice to have something to make you smile when the rest of the world seems to be falling apart. We had several people mention seeing this beautiful sight on 22 Mile last week and Cherri Rose sent us the above photo.

“Driving on 22 Mile Road between White Creek Ave and US131, I saw these plumes along the north side of the road. Someone painted many of the plumes various colors! I don’t know who, how, or why, but they sure are beautiful and put a smile on my face!” she wrote.

We agree. Such a pretty sight!