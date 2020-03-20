North Kent Connect provides drive-up pantry

We value your safety during these tough times.

In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) we will be offering food distribution to our clients via a drive-up service starting Wednesday, March 18. Clients may pick up their monthly Pantry items from 9 a.m.—11 a.m. and 1 p.m. –3 p.m. on any of the following days:

Wednesday, March 18

Thursday, March 19

Monday, March 23

Tuesday, March 24

Wednesday, March 25

(April dates are pending.)

During this time, the NKC Thrift Store will be closed, and we will not be accepting donations of food or household goods. We apologize for any inconvenience and pray for everyone’s health and safety.

Purchase food boxes for families, or make a one-time donation

As we limit personal contact by closing our donation area and distributing pre-packaged boxes of food to our clients, we are asking our community to purchase a food box for $13.75 through our website. Each box will provide a family of four with five meals, and includes items such as canned and boxed foods, fresh fruits and vegetables, and dairy items.

Or, you can make a one-time donation in any amount to fund our need as we help families especially hit hard during the pandemic. (Please be sure to add “boxed food” or “as needed” in the description field.)

https://app.autobooks.co/pay/rockford-community-service-center