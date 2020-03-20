No visitors allowed at healthcare facilities

Spectrum Health also cancels non-urgent patient appointments surgeries and procedures

Mercy Health, Metro Health – University of Michigan Health and Spectrum Health have revised their visitor policies to align with a new executive order from Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The additional restrictions are intended to prevent the spread of illness and protect patients, health care workers and our communities.

Starting Monday, March 16, restricted/no visitors will be allowed at any locations (hospitals, outpatient locations and long-term care facilities) for all local health care systems. For special circumstances, one approved visitor will be allowed in situations involving patients undergoing surgery and pediatric, maternity, end of life or critically ill patients.

Also, In a continued effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, effective Tuesday, March 17, Spectrum Health is canceling all appointments, surgeries and procedures that are not urgent or emergency-related for the next two weeks.

“We believe this is the right step to protect our patients, team members and communities,” said Darryl Elmouchi, Chief Medical Officer, Spectrum Health System and President, Spectrum Health Medical Group. “We appreciate the understanding of our communities as we navigate this unprecedented situation and strive to do what is right. We will continue to evaluate this on a weekly basis and will extend these closures as needed.”

Patients with scheduled non-urgent appointments, procedures or surgeries during this time will be contacted by their provider(s) regarding next steps. If you have questions, please call your physician’s office.

