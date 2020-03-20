Free meals for kids provided by Cedar Springs Public Schools

From Holly Haywood

Many students in our community receive breakfast and lunch for free or at a reduced price when school is in session. Providing these meals can be a challenge for families when school is closed. Cedar Springs Public Schools, Creative Technologies Academy, KISD Regional Program locations, and several local agencies are partnering to continue to support our students by providing them with breakfast and lunch while schools are closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The only requirement to receive a free breakfast and lunch is that students must be age 18 or younger (26 or younger with an active IEP).

Nearly 5,000 meals have been distributed to Cedar Springs area students so far. Students received meals for multiple days on the first few days of distribution (this week). To help our team provide the freshest food possible, we will be distributing food on two days next week. First, we will be preparing meals and making them available for students on Monday, March 23. We will then restock our supplies and distribute meals again on Wednesday, March 25.

Drive thru pick-up will be available in the loop in front of Cedar Springs High School between 12:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday of next week. Volunteers will also be available to deliver meals to families living on one of our existing transportation routes who don’t have the means to pick-up their food. For the health and wellness of our volunteers, we will not be delivering meals outside our district boundaries.

Please use the form at the link below to let us know how many meals to prepare next week.