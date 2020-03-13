The Post travels to Guatemala

A group of 11 people raised funds from Blythfield Hills Baptist Church at Ensley Center Campus traveled to Chichiastenango, Guatemala on February 21 for a mission trip. They spent a week serving the locals of Chi Chi through Manos de Jesus organization. The picture shows the group after building a home for Maria and her children in the mountains of Chichiastenango. The group also helped distribute shoes to 50 local children, visit families, and participated in three school feeding programs.

It sounds like you did some great work in Guatemala! Thanks so much for taking us with you!

