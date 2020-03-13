Marsman finishes second at state

Trevor Marsman took second place at state in the 119 lb category in Division 2. He finished the season with a 52-2 record.

Cedar Springs Red Hawk junior Trevor Marsman stormed into Ford Field on March 6 on a mission to bring home the MHSAA State Championship. He rocketed all the way to the 119lb Division 2 State Finals match with a pin, an 11-4 decision and a thrilling sudden victory match over the #3 ranked wrestler from Lakeshore.

“Making the finals is fun but winning in the finals is more fun,” said Head Coach Nick Emery.

“Trevor is a great kid and friend and it has been awesome watching him grow up into an awesome human being and wrestler,” added Assistant Coach Brandon Wood.

Coach Scott Marsman, who is also Trevor’s dad, remarked, “I’m proud of him. I’m not gonna tell him that but I am.”

After falling to the State Champ in the Finals, Trevor finished the season with a 52-2 record. He claimed titles at the Kent County Championship, Comstock Open, Allendale Invite, Ok White Championship and MHSAA Regional. With a 50-win season he joins Ryan Ringler and Patrick Depiazza as the only Red Hawks to do so this millenium. As already one of the most decorated Red Hawk athletes of all-time, Marsman will look to cap it off with a State Championship in 2021.

He plans on training at Ares wrestling over the summer because like he says, “If you want to get better you have to wrestle all summer.”