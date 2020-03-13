From the American Legion Glen Hill Post

The American Legion Auxiliary Glen Hill Unit in Cedar Springs is working on helping a Michigan based organization to help the Homeless Veterans in West Michigan and surrounding areas. Beginning March 15, there will be a container at the American Legion Hall on Main Street to accept donations of items that can assist this organization—Community Rebuilders—to continue what they do so well. This donation box will be there until April 15. These items include but are not limited to small household appliances, dishes, furniture of any kind and bedding items. It can also include clothing items, bathroom necessities and anything you feel could assist these Veterans in making their new locations feel like a real “home” again.

Homelessness among our nation’s veterans continues to be a problem across the country, but in Kent County, Community Rebuilders is one program that is working hard to put an end to that issue and find a stable home for every veteran. They also have programs to help other people not just the Veterans.

They are making a huge difference locally and setting an example nationwide. Community Rebuilders is a non-profit that is committed to connecting Veterans with stable housing, as well as aligning them with case workers to help with their individual situations.

Community Rebuilders has made great strides in reducing veteran homelessness. But there are still dozens of veterans still struggling to find an affordable place to live.

Their staff has spent a lot of time making sure people are plugged back into employment, healthcare, their neighborhood association, their church community, (and) their kid’s school so (that) they continue to have all those support networks around them for the long haul.

We here at the American Legion Auxiliary Glen Hill Unit in Cedar Springs are dedicated in every way to help our Veterans as well as the homeless people in Western Michigan. Please take a moment, if you have gently used extra items at home not needed or put away ready for a garage sale, please help us think of the Veterans. If you need to have something picked up, we can personally contact someone at the Community Rebuilders program to assist you with that.

If you would like to leave a monetary donation in a sealed envelope at the American Legion Clubroom, marked Auxiliary Fundraiser, we will be glad to get these to the Community Rebuilders location along with the items donated.

If you have any questions about what you can donate please leave your name and phone number at the Legion Clubroom and our Fundraising Organizer will get back with you quickly.

