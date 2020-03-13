Cedar Springs High School band to compete at state festival

This past Friday, The Cedar Springs Red Hawks Middle School and High School Bands performed at Muskegon High School for Band Festival. What a great day to be a Red Hawk! All four bands had amazing performances and should be proud of their hard work. Here are the overall scores: 7th grade received a 2; 8th grade a 2; HS Symphonic band a 1; and HS Wind Ensemble a 1. By receiving a 1 rating both Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble will proceed to state festival. Cedar Springs High School host the state festival on April 29, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.