The Post travels to Colorado





Paige Marsman, of Nelson Township, recently visited Colorado for a college tour. She was able to visit Rocky Mountain National Park in Estes Park, Colorado with the Cedar Springs Post.

It looks like a beautiful place! Thank you, Paige, for taking us with you!

Are you going on vacation? Be sure to take along a printed edition of the Post and get someone to snap a photo of you or your family with it. Send it to us along with some info about your trip (where you went, who went along, what you saw) and send the photo and info to news@cedarspringspost.com. We will print as space allows. If you forget the Post, please do not photoshop it into the photo. Just take it with you next time!

