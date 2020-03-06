Sewage overflow at Cedarfield





A drainage pipe with tree roots growing through it caused a sewage overflow in the Cedarfield community on 17 Mile Rd (just west of Meijer) last week.

Gerry Osborn, with Infrastructure Alternatives, the company who oversees the wastewater of the 55-plus community, told the Post that about 25 gallons of sewage seeped out through a manhole cover. It was discovered about 3:30 p.m. on February 26.

By 4 p.m. they had removed a bunch of roots and the plug was freed. They then treated the area with hydrated lime.

Osborn said it was the same manhole cover that sewage seeped out of in December. “They will need to have the line rooted or dug up,” he said.

Osborn always alerts the newspaper along with EGLE (formerly DEQ) and the Kent County Health Department when a spill occurs, according to protocol. “We are always going to do the right thing,” he said.