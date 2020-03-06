Presidential primary election is March 10





Voters reminded to cast ballots

Michigan’s presidential primary election is Tuesday, March 10. Polls will be open statewide from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Any Michigan registered voter can participate in the presidential primary.

When requesting a ballot, either at the polling place or on the absentee ballot application, voters may select a presidential primary ballot for either the Democratic or Republican parties. Ballots will also contain local election items in areas where there are local questions on the ballot in their jurisdiction. Voters who do not wish to participate in the presidential primary may request a ballot that contains only local items, if there are local items on the ballot.

Register and vote up to 8 p.m. Election Day

Citizens may register to vote up until 8 p.m. on Election Day at their city or township clerk’s office. If a resident isn’t registered, or needs to update their address, they may do so by appearing in person at their city or township clerk’s office and providing proof of residency. Some clerk’s offices have also established additional satellite locations where citizens can register to vote. Since the March 10 election is within 14 days, this is the only method of voter registration that allows voters who are not currently registered to vote on March 10. Military and overseas voters have additional options [ https://www.michigan.gov/sos/0,4670,7-127-1633-238835–,00.html ].

All voters can visit the Michigan Voter Information Center at Michigan.gov/Vote to check their registration status, find out how to register and be able to vote March 10, find their clerks office and satellite offices, view the candidates and questions that will be on their ballot, get a map to their polling place and find other helpful information.

Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Voter Assist Terminals will be available for voter with disabilities and any other voters who wish to use them.

Ballots list some candidates who have left race

Although some of the presidential primary candidates have suspended their campaigns nationally, state law required the candidate listing to be finalized in December 2019, so these candidates remain on ballots. Votes cast for them will be counted.

If a voter has already voted absentee and wishes to change their vote (because the candidate has dropped out of the race, or for any other reason), a voter can spoil their ballot by submitting a written request to their city or township clerk. The voter must sign the request and state if they would like a new absentee ballot mailed to them or if they will vote at the polls. This request must be received by 2 p.m. the Saturday before the election if received by mail. An absentee ballot may be spoiled in person at the clerk’s office until 4 p.m. the Monday prior to the election. The voter can obtain a new absentee ballot there or vote at the polls. There is no option on Election Day to spoil an absentee ballot that has been received by the clerk.

If you live in Kent County, go online to see your candidates and proposals. Go to https://www.accesskent.com/Departments/Elections/ and then click on “Candidates and Proposals.”

