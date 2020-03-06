CTA celebrates 20 years

Creative Technologies Academy was recognized this week for over 20 years of continuous operation as a Michigan Public School Academy authorized by Ferris State Charter Schools.
Posted on 06 March 2020. Tags: 20 years, Creative Technologies Academy, CTA, Ferris State Charter Schools, Michigan Public School Academy
