web analytics

Categorized | Featured, News

CTA celebrates 20 years

Posted on 06 March 2020. Tags: , , , ,


From Left to right: Autumn Mattson – CTA Elementary Principal; Jen Colin – CTA Secondary Principal; Dan George – CTA Superintendent/School Leader;  Art Willick – CSO Field Representative; Dr. Ron Rizzo – FSU Director of the Charter School Office;  Dr. Paul Blake – Vice President-Provost Ferris State University, Michigan’s Charter Schools, Ferris State Charter Schools.

Creative Technologies Academy was recognized this week for over 20 years of continuous operation as a Michigan Public School Academy authorized by Ferris State Charter Schools. 

This post was written by:

- who has written 16449 posts on Cedar Springs Post Newspaper.


Contact the author

«
»

Leave a Reply

advert
Kent Theatre
Kent Dumpster
Advertising Rates Brochure
Cedar Car Co

Archives

Get Your Copy of The Cedar Springs Post for just $40 a year!