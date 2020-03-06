CTA celebrates 20 years





From Left to right: Autumn Mattson – CTA Elementary Principal; Jen Colin – CTA Secondary Principal; Dan George – CTA Superintendent/School Leader; Art Willick – CSO Field Representative; Dr. Ron Rizzo – FSU Director of the Charter School Office; Dr. Paul Blake – Vice President-Provost Ferris State University, Michigan’s Charter Schools, Ferris State Charter Schools.





Creative Technologies Academy was recognized this week for over 20 years of continuous operation as a Michigan Public School Academy authorized by Ferris State Charter Schools.

