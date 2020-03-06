Child’s death ruled a homicide





Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Lakeview Post are investigating the death of a child in Montcalm County’s Douglass Township.

Just after 5:30 a.m. on March 2, 2020, troopers responded to a residence on W. Stanton Rd. near N. Hillman Rd. and found an unresponsive child, just under the age of two. Lifesaving attempts by troopers and Montcalm EMS personnel were unsuccessful and the child was pronounced dead on scene.

The child was identified as Vayda Vasquez, who would have turned two next month. Following an autopsy at a Spectrum Health Hospital in Grand Rapids on March 3, 2020, the child’s death has been ruled a homicide. The cause of death and additional details has not been released at this time because of the ongoing investigation.

Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the death of this child to please contact Silent Observer by calling 616-774-2345, emailing info@silentobserver.com, or submitting a tip online at www.silentobserver.org. If anyone would like to speak to a detective, please call the MSP Lakeview Post at 989-352-8444.

