20th Annual first grade library card drive

The Cedar Springs Library, Kent District Library, Cedar Trails Elementary and the Kent Theatre all teamed up for the 20th annual library card drive to celebrate March is Reading month.

First graders and their families came out to the Kent Theatre Monday and Tuesday evenings, March 2 and 3, to celebrate with their classmates, teachers and friends. Thanks to the great support, cooperation and enthusiasm from our partners at Cedar Trails, 78 first graders and 164 of their family members enjoyed the new movie, “Dr. Doolittle,” on March 2 and 3 at 6 p.m. All but one of the teachers were able to make it to welcome their students and sign them in: Mrs. Daneford, Mrs. Upham, Mrs. Bonsall, Mrs. Obrien, Mrs. Doncis-Boggiano, Mrs. Tiffany, Mrs. Shepard, Mrs. Birdsong, Mrs. Fisher, Mrs. Brussow and Mrs. Strain.

Free books were given out to students from local author Amanda Litz. Courtesy photo.

First grade teachers were on hand to greet students at the Kent Theatre Tuesday. Courtesy photo.

The Cedar Springs Library and Kent District Library paid for first grade tickets. Miss Donna and Miss Laura, the Library staff from Cedar Springs, and Miss Sara and Miss Bethany from KDL, were on hand to greet everyone, share library updates and programs and to inspire families to read and to utilize their local libraries, which are rich with resources. It was emphasized that local library cards are good across all eight counties in Western Michigan, with a return anywhere policy.

Free books were also given out to the children and were donated by local author Amanda Litz. The books were “We can count,” “We can ride our bikes,” and “Pirate’s treasure.”

Heading into “April is Poetry Month,” all students and parents were also invited to write a poem or read a favorite poem at the Kent Theatre on April 7 at 6-8 p.m. by just showing up to share. The event is sponsored by the Nelson Township Branch of KDL and the Cedar Springs Public Library and is open to all ages.

In parting, we always pay tribute to Mike Metzger, former Library board member and school board member, who was the one who first dreamed of every first grader having a library card, and who made it a reality 20 years ago. This is a proud day for you and for all of your partners these 20 years.

