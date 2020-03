The Lady Red Hawks bowling team took second place at regionals last week Picture from L to R is Coach Crystal Morales, Omani Morales, Hailey Begeman, Nicole Baker, Chloe Gisk, Katelyn Paige, Kayla Walters, and Coach Tim Jackson.





These bowlers will go to the state finals as individuals: L to R: Katelyn Paige 4th, Isaiah Waite 9th and Omani Morales Division 2 Regional champion.





The Lady Red Hawk bowlers took 2nd place at Regionals last week and will now to advance to state finals this coming weekend.

Three Red Hawk bowlers also will advance to state finals as individuals: Isaiah Waite was 9th for the boys; Katelyn Paige 4th for the girls, and Omani Morales was the Division 2 Regional champion.