Winter fun

Posted on 28 February 2020.


No matter your age, you can still have fun in the snow! In the photo above are Chad Williams and Isabella Williams (2 years old), of Courtland Township, having Daddy-daughter snowman fun. Thanks so much for sending us your photo!

