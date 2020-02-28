Winter fun

No matter your age, you can still have fun in the snow! In the photo above are Chad Williams and Isabella Williams (2 years old), of Courtland Township, having Daddy-daughter snowman fun. Thanks so much for sending us your photo!
Posted on 28 February 2020.
No matter your age, you can still have fun in the snow! In the photo above are Chad Williams and Isabella Williams (2 years old), of Courtland Township, having Daddy-daughter snowman fun. Thanks so much for sending us your photo!
cspoststaff - who has written 16424 posts on Cedar Springs Post Newspaper.
Copyright © 2020 Cedar Springs Post Newspaper · All rights reserved