Post travels to Haiti





Belinda & Mike Sanderson of Cedar Springs, Wendy Benaway of Rockford, and Beverly Chapman of Sand Lake pose with the Post at Labadee, Haiti, in front of their cruise ship.





Truman and Holly Smith, of Belding, pose with the Post while relaxing on the beach at Labadee, Haiti.





A group of 18 people from the area went on a Caribbean cruise on Empress of the Seas (a Royal Caribbean ship) in February. They visited Labadee Haiti, San Juan Puerto Rico, St. Thomas & St. Croix US Virgin Islands, and took the Post with them to all the sights. They enjoyed relaxing on the beach, shopping and touring, a snorkeling trip on a catamaran, and a historic tour of the island of St. Croix.

Thanks so much for taking us with you!

