Lady Red Hawk bowlers win conference

The Lady Red Hawk bowlers are OK White conference champions. Pictured L to R: Coach Tim Jackson, Katelyn Paige, Chloe Fisk, Omani Morales, Nicole Baker, Kayla Walters, Hailey Begeman, and Coach Crystal Morales. Courtesy photo.







The Lady Red Hawk bowlers are three-time OK White conference champions! They bowled their hearts out on Saturday at Rockford Lanes to seal the deal. Senior Omani Morales bowled her high game of 299.

The boys placed third in conference, and Ethan Plummer bowled his new high school high game of 278.

These six Red Hawk bowler placed in conference play (L to R): Isaiah Waite 5th, Clifford Ranger V, honorable mention, Omani Morales 1st, Ethan Plummer 9th, Chloe Fisk 5th, Katelyn Paige 2nd. Courtesy photo.

The boys and girls bowling teams also had six individuals place in conference. For the boys team Isaiah Waite was 5th, Ethan Plummer 9th, and Clifford Ranger V was honorable mention. For the girls team, Omani Morales was 1st, Katelyn Paige 2nd, and Chloe Fisk, 5th.

