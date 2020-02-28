Lady Red Hawk bowlers win conference

The Lady Red Hawk bowlers are three-time OK White conference champions! They bowled their hearts out on Saturday at Rockford Lanes to seal the deal. Senior Omani Morales bowled her high game of 299.
The boys placed third in conference, and Ethan Plummer bowled his new high school high game of 278.
The boys and girls bowling teams also had six individuals place in conference. For the boys team Isaiah Waite was 5th, Ethan Plummer 9th, and Clifford Ranger V was honorable mention. For the girls team, Omani Morales was 1st, Katelyn Paige 2nd, and Chloe Fisk, 5th.