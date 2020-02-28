Freezin’ for a reason





The bright sunshine and the warmer temperatures were a perfect mix for a group that took a chilly plunge last weekend. On Saturday, Feb 22, around 30 brave jumpers plunged into the icy water of Pine Lake to raise funds for North Kent Community Enrichment (formerly Cedar Springs Area Parks and Recreation).

Several costumed characters and some wearing only the briefest of bathing suits took a plunge in the chilly waters of Pine Lake last weekend to raise money for North Kent Community Enrichment. Courtesy photos.



Individuals jumped for the cause and local businesses sent teams to jump as well.

“This year’s success is credited to having great sponsors and great community involvement,” said Executive Director Jaime Gunderson. “With the help of our sponsors and all of the donors we raised around $5,000. This money will help maintain affordable pricing for programming in our community for youth and adults.”

If you did not get a chance to donate to this fundraiser, email Gunderson at director@mynkce.com for details on how to donate. Or call her at 696-7320.